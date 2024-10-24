Appian Appoints Americo Mazzotta As Vice President Of EMEA Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Seasoned software leader to drive growth and adoption of the Appian in the region

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq:

APPN ), a leading enterprise platform for process orchestration and automation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Americo Mazzotta as Vice President of EMEA Sales. In this role, Mazzotta will oversee the company's sales operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), focusing on driving business growth, fostering client relationships, and expanding Appian's presence across the region. He will report to Appian's Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Dorsey .

Americo Mazzotta, Vice President of EMEA Sales, Appian

Continue Reading

"I am honoured to take on this new role at Appian," said Mazzotta. "The EMEA market is ripe for the next era of innovation and transformation, driven by process automation and artificial intelligence. I am excited to help our customers harness the full potential of the Appian Platform to redefine their mission-critical business processes."

Mazzotta brings over 15 years of experience in the software industry, with a strong foundation in customer success, professional services, and software engineering. Prior to this role, Mazzotta served as Appian's Vice President of Customer Success for the EMEA and APAC regions, where he led a talented team in delivering innovative, impactful solutions to clients across industries.

Notable customers include Santander in financial services, Sanofi in life sciences, Serco in the public sector, Poste Italiane in transportation, and more. Under his leadership, Appian strengthened its reputation as a trusted partner, enabling organisations to streamline operations and achieve business transformation through its industry-leading platform.

"Over the past 10 years, Americo has made an incredible impact within the Appian Customer Success department, driving exceptional outcomes for our clients and being a great leader to our team," said Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez , Chief Customer Officer at Appian. "We are grateful for his contributions, dedication and commitment to excellence. With his wealth of experience, we are confident Americo will bring a fresh perspective and energy to the EMEA Sales organisation."

Mazzotta will continue to champion Appian's mission to empower organisations with business process orchestration, automation, and intelligent solutions. His leadership will be instrumental in helping enterprises and organisations adopt Appian's industry-leading technology to improve operational efficiency, drive innovation, and achieve transformative results. Contact us to see how Appian could help your organisation.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that orchestrates business processes. The Appian Platform empowers leaders to design, automate, and optimise important processes

from start to finish.

With our industry-leading platform and commitment to customer success, Appian is trusted by top organisations to drive transformational process change. For more information, visit appian . [Nasdaq: APPN ]

Follow Appian UK:

LinkedIn , X (Twitter ).

Photo -

Logo -



WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED