Airborne Sensors Market 2024 : USD 14.5 Billion By 2030, Driven By Rise In Adoption Of Airborne Sensors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) On the basis of type, the non-scanning sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest during the forecast period.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, â€œAirborne Sensors Market ," The airborne sensors market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.Drivers and OpportunitiesIncrease in international terrorism threats and surge in defense & military budgets to strengthen national security in developing and developed countries drive the growth of the global airborne sensors market. In addition, product development & innovations, technological advancements, and rise in R&D investments present new opportunities in the coming years.ð'ðžðað®ðžð¬ð­ ðŸð ̈ð(( ð‚ð®ð¬ð­ð ̈ð¦ð¢ð3ðšð­ð¢ð ̈ð§ ðšð­The non-scanning segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the non-scanning segment contributed the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global airborne sensors market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements and the availability of different classes of airborne sensors such as gliders, seaplanes, and kites. However, the scanning segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to benefits such as high resolution imagery, its suitability in rescue operations, and the need of small area for operation.The defence aircraft segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast periodBased on application, the defence aircraft segment contributed the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global airborne sensors market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to increase in R&D activities and rise in budgets by defense and military organizations. The report also analyzes the segments including commercial aircraft and others.ðˆð§ð­ðžð((ðžð¬ð­ðžð ð­ð ̈ ðð((ð ̈ðœð®ð((ðž ð­ð¡ðž ðƒðšð­ðš ð°ð¢ð­ð¡ ð€ðœð­ð¢ð ̈ð§ðšð›ð¥ðž ð'ð­ð((ðšð­ðžð ð2 & ðˆð§ð¬ð¢ð ð¡ð­ð¬? ðˆð§ðað®ð¢ð((ðž ð¡ðžð((ðž ðšð­North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global airborne sensors market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to rise in public spending on imaging software and integration of smart sensing technologies by leading tech companies such as Uber and Tesla for development of self-driving cars. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for improved technologies in radars, electro-optics/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, and others. In addition, the development of next-generation aircrafts and increase in defense contracts supplement the market growth.Leading Market PlayersHexagonThales GroupRaytheon TechnologiesLockheed Martin Corporationinformation systems laboratoriesteledyne optechGeneral Dynamics CorporationHoneywell International Inc.ITT Inc.AVT Airborne Sensing GmbHð'ð¢ð¦ð¢ð¥ðšð(( ð'ðžð©ð ̈ð((ð­ð¬ ð–ðž ð‡ðšð ̄ðž ð ̈ð§ ð€ðžð((ð ̈ð¬ð©ðšðœðž ðšð§ð ðƒðžðŸðžð§ð¬ðž ðˆð§ðð®ð¬ð­ð((ð2:ð€ð¢ð((ð›ð ̈ð((ð§ðž ð‹-ððšð§ð ð'ð€ð“ð‚ðŽðŒ ðŒðšð((ð¤ðžð­ð€ðžð((ð ̈ð¬ð©ðšðœðž ð'ð ̈ð›ð ̈ð­ð¢ðœð¬ ðŒðšð((ð¤ðžð­ðŒð¢ð¥ð¢ð­ðšð((ð2 ðšð§ð ðƒðžðŸðžð§ð¬ðž ð'ðžð§ð¬ð ̈ð(( ðŒðšð((ð¤ðžð­

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.