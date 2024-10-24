ANAMA Reports On Demined Areas

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
To date, approximately 168,000 hectares of land in the liberated
territories have been cleared of mines, Azernews
reports, citing Ramil Azizov, head of ANAMA's Department of
Education and Work with Victims, as he stated this during a
roundtable on "Mine victims in Azerbaijan: Achievements and Future
Tasks."
He mentioned that 161,000 mines have been discovered in the
cleared areas:
"Approximately 25,000 of these are anti-personnel mines. Since
1991, more than 3,400 people have fallen victim to mines. From the
end of the Patriotic War until the end of 2021, there were 77 mine
incidents. Since then, as a result of awareness efforts, the number
of incidents has decreased by up to 60%."
Note that despite attempts at formally requesting information
about the location of those mines, Armenia repeatedly denied that
it possessed the relevant information and refused to engage on the
issue.
Finally, in February this year, Armenia has submitted 8
minefield maps of territories located in the liberated lands to
Azerbaijan. These maps cover some of the areas along the former
contact line. However, the maps covering part of the former contact
line passing through Khojavand, Tartar, and Goranboy districts, as
well as the areas mined by Armenian military units when they
retreated in November 2020, has not been submitted yet.
Many have suspicions about these maps because previous minefield
maps submitted by Armenia were inaccurate. Only 25 percent of these
maps were correct. Especially submitting minefield maps of the
height where civilians do not live increases this suspicion. It is
also worth noting that more than 55% of recent landmine cases have
occurred outside the areas covered by the information provided.
The behavior that Armenia displayed by relation to the landmine
threat is indeed another setback to the peace and
confidence-building measures taken during the post-conflict period
in the region.
It is worth noting that because of Azerbaijan's liberated
territories remain contaminated with mine, the new infrastructure
and green energy projects remains a risky and problematic goal.
These obstacles to a legal peace are part of the challenges facing
the repopulation, development and integration of the liberated
territories on the path to a full peace.
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action, known as ANAMA,
has grown from a fledgling organization to one fully equipped to
clear mines, provide risk education and assist survivors of
accidents. Today ANAMA's efforts are aimed to continue increasing
and expansion of mine action capacity to provide the clearance of
all liberated areas of Azerbaijan.
