President Ilham Aliyev Arrives At Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center To Participate In BRICS Summit

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived at the Kazan International Center to participate in the Outreach/BRICS+ format of the 16th BRICS Summit in the city of Kazan, Azernews reports.

