عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Arrives At Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center To Participate In BRICS Summit

President Ilham Aliyev Arrives At Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center To Participate In BRICS Summit


10/24/2024 5:13:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived at the Kazan expo International exhibition Center to participate in the Outreach/BRICS+ format of the 16th BRICS Summit in the city of Kazan, Azernews reports.

MENAFN24102024000195011045ID1108814803


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search