President Ilham Aliyev Attends Plenary Session Of 16Th BRICS Summit In Kazan


10/24/2024 5:13:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first plenary session of the 16th BRICS Summit in the Outreach/BRICS+ format began in the city of Kazan, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.

Initially, the heads of delegations participating in the Outreach/BRICS+ format of the 16th BRICS Summit posed for a family photo.

AzerNews

