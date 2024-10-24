President Ilham Aliyev Attends Plenary Session Of 16Th BRICS Summit In Kazan
10/24/2024 5:13:14 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The first plenary session of the 16th BRICS Summit in the
Outreach/BRICS+ format began in the city of Kazan,
Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is
attending the event.
Initially, the heads of delegations participating in the
Outreach/BRICS+ format of the 16th BRICS Summit posed for a family
photo.
