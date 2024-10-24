Grenade Goes Off In Baramulla Court Evidence Room, Cop Injured
Date
10/24/2024 5:09:40 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A policeman was injured in an explosion in the evidence room of a court in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday.
“A grenade (collected as evidence in a case) exploded inside the 'malkhana (evidence room)' of a court in Baramulla town on Thursday,” a Police official said.
One policeman was injured in the explosion and he was taken to a hospital, he said.
