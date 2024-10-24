Hamdan Bin Mohammed Launches Ignyte, A DIFC-Curated Digital Platform Set To Accelerate Over 100,000 Start-Ups And Entrepreneurs Toward Global Growth

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)







Ignyte is a key initiative under the Dubai Digital Strategy, designed to drive exponential growth of start-ups across industries

The DIFC-curated provides start-ups with the tools to scale faster and more effectively, making it the ultimate growth hub for the region

Ignyte connects start-ups and founders with investors, mentors, corporate organisations and governments entities.

Ignyte aims to become the go-to platform for 100,000 start-ups and entrepreneurs, connecting them with 5,000 VCs and Angel Investors, 5,000 mentors and experts, and 500 corporate and government partners

The platform will also feature 5,000 exclusive perks and offers on its Marketplace, delivering total savings of over USD 100mn. Ignyte will also offer digital competitions for start-ups and entrepreneurs through“Ignyte Challenges”

Dubai, UAE, 24th October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy, today announced the launch of Ignyte, a dynamic digital platform designed to empower the next generation of start-ups and entrepreneurs on their journey toward global growth.

Curated by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, Ignyte is set to become a cornerstone of the Dubai Digital Economy Strategy, empowering over 100,000 start-ups and entrepreneurs. As part of Dubai's ambition to become a global epicentre for entrepreneurship, the platform connects founders with a global network of investors, mentors, corporate organisations, and government entities, creating a comprehensive growth ecosystem.

To maximise the benefits for start-ups joining the platform, Ignyte aims to significantly expand its offerings by attracting 5,000 VCs and investors, 5,000 vetted mentors and experts, over 500 corporate and government partners, and 5,000 exclusive perks. These perks will collectively help start-ups save more than USD 100mn.

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC , said:“Ignyte represents a significant step forward in Dubai's digital economy mandate and aligns with a core pillar of DIFC's Strategy 2030, which is centred around enabling companies to grow faster than the market by focusing on innovation. By providing a global platform for start-ups to connect, innovate, and grow, DIFC is reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading hub for entrepreneurship and technological advancement.”

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority and member of the Dubai Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy said:“DIFC continues to advance Dubai's reputation as a global leader for technology and innovation. Ignyte is the latest initiative that demonstrates our unwavering commitment to Dubai's Digital Economy Strategy which aims double the contribution of the digital economy by 2032. Through Ignyte we will enable start-ups to contribute more to our economy and empower them to play a more significant role in a digitally-driven society.”

Ignyte empowers start-ups and founders at every stage of their growth journey, from initial development to global expansion. By providing access to experienced mentors and industry experts who have navigated similar challenges, entrepreneurs can gain invaluable guidance. Through the platform, start-ups can also connect with potential investors, participate in networking events, and tap into exclusive offers that provide significant cost savings. Ignyte bridges the gap between entrepreneurs and key stakeholders, including corporate organisations and government entities, creating opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

Ignyte also features a growing marketplace that offers exclusive perks and deals tailored for start-ups, ranging from productivity tools, cloud credits to CRMs and services. With plans to expand this selection to 5,000, the AI-powered marketplace provides personalised recommendations, helping start-ups find offers that are not available elsewhere. Additionally, it connects vendors with the start-up community, opening doors to new opportunities in an untapped market.

Additionally, the platform also introduces Ignyte Challenges, a competitive space for data scientists, AI enthusiasts, and innovators to showcase their skills. Ignyte Challenges will feature competitions in cutting-edge sectors such as AI, machine learning, and advanced technology, providing participants with opportunities to collaborate globally. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in AI challenges, with prizes awarded to top performers.

Additionally, investors who are on Ignyte can receive direct pitches from start-ups, enabling them to discover opportunities aligned with their investment criteria. By facilitating community engagement and event participation, the platform connects investors with mentors, entrepreneurs, and corporate leaders, addressing networking barriers and streamlining due diligence processes. This creates a vibrant ecosystem where both investors and start-ups can thrive, bridging gaps in funding and identifying innovative solutions.

Ignyte's event feature is open to all community members, enabling start-ups to promote their own events and invite both the Ignyte community as well as the public. Members can organise their own events, while also viewing and attending events hosted by others.

Dubai's strategic focus on encouraging innovation, advancing technology development, and digital transformation has given entrepreneurs and start-ups a solid foundation to thrive. Dubai was ranked second for ecosystem value within the Middle East and North Africa region and fifth among top 10 emerging ecosystems by early-stage funding amount in the Global Start-up Ecosystem Report 2024. The Emirate achieved a perfect score of 10 in funding, reflecting its robust early-stage funding and investor activity, and five unicorns. Well-developed infrastructure, broadening connectivity, and cultural diversity the emirate has enriched the start-up ecosystem.

Start-ups can register for Ignyte now at: Ignyte

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world's most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region's largest financial ecosystem of 43,800 professionals working across over 6,150 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre's vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region's most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai's most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc , or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

