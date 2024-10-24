Youth Empowerment: Drug-Free Tennessee Hosts Forum On Healthy, Drug-Free Living On October 27 In Nashville

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)

Nashville, Tennessee, 24th October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Drug-Free Tennessee is proud to host a Youth Forum on Sunday, October 27, at 11:30 AM at 1130 8th Ave South in Nashville. This engaging event will bring together young leaders from across the community to share their experiences and insights on living healthy, drug-free lives.

With a growing concern over youth substance abuse, Drug-Free Tennessee is taking a proactive approach by encouraging young people to speak out about the importance of leading a drug-free lifestyle.

“We believe that empowering youth to lead by example is one of the most powerful ways to combat drug abuse,” said Julie Brinker, an Ambassador for Drug-Free Tennessee.“Their voices are essential in promoting a healthy, drug-free future.”

The forum will provide a platform for open discussions, with participants sharing why they've chosen to stay drug-free and what motivates them to continue making healthy choices. Topics will include the benefits of drug-free living, the challenges youth face, and how to overcome the pressures to experiment with drugs. The event will also highlight resources available to help young people make informed decisions.

Event Details:



What: Drug-Free Tennessee Youth Forum

When: Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 11:30 AM Where: 1130 8th Ave South, Nashville, TN

This forum is open to the public, and Drug-Free Tennessee invites community members, parents, educators, and anyone passionate about supporting youth to attend. Together, we can make a positive impact and inspire a generation to live healthy, drug-free lives.

For more information or to RSVP, please visit drugfreetn .

About Drug-Free Tennessee

Drug-Free Tennessee is dedicated to educating the public on the dangers of drug abuse and promoting drug-free living. Through outreach programs, educational campaigns, and community events, Drug-Free Tennessee works to empower individuals and families to lead healthy lives free from substance abuse.