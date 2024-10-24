UN projects ongoing war between Israel, Hezbollah to decrease Lebanon’s GDP by 9 percent

(MENAFN) The United Nations announced on Wednesday that the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah is projected to result in a 9 percent loss of Lebanon's gross domestic product (GDP). The scale of the conflict and its economic impact is expected to surpass the devastation caused by the 2006 war, according to a UK news agency report.



The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) released a rapid assessment outlining the war’s potential toll on Lebanon's economy, just ahead of a summit in France aimed at rallying international support for the country. The assessment predicts that the conflict will continue until the end of 2024, further straining Lebanon's already fragile economy by increasing the government's funding needs by 30 percent.



At the same time, an Israeli security source confirmed on Wednesday that the military is prepared to engage in combat for "at least a few months" in both the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. This statement comes over a year after the outbreak of the Gaza war and a month after fighting intensified in Lebanon, according to a news agency.



The source emphasized that Israeli forces are ready to continue operations as long as necessary to ensure security, pointing to the ongoing military actions in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the potential for a response to any missile attacks from Iran.

MENAFN24102024000045015839ID1108814747