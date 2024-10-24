Final Day Of Global Health Exhibition Celebrates The Next Generation Of Health Innovators

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



concludes with 105,000 attendees confirmed over three days

Winner of prestigious Vision

NextGen startup competition revealed as X-Genome, an innovative biotech business focused on education

Latest deals and

MoUs announced on site totalling USD 13.3bn - including a cooperation agreement between the Holding Company and and a partnership between the Council of Health Insurance and the Johns Hopkins Center

Leaders' Summit presented a visionary look at the state of global healthcare in 2040 - including the emergence of advanced robotics and AI as central to mainstream healthcare delivery Focus on women's health saw leading experts discuss increasing the value healthcare services bring to women in multiple countries, with themes of technology, mental health and accessibility to services

On its final day, Global Health Exhibition turned its focus to a new generation of health technology innovators with the winner of the event's Vision NextGen competition announced as local biotech business X-Genome. A series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) signings and the future of women's health, brought the Exhibition to a successful conclusion.



X-Genome is the first genomics training facility for health and scientific professionals in Saudi Arabia, delivering world class educational programs in molecular genetics and cancer cell diseases with the goal of equipping a new generation of professionals to support patients with future technology.



The third day marked the establishment of fresh MoUs, partnerships and deals totalling USD 13.3bn. These included a cooperation agreement between the Saudi State-owned Health Holding Company and Huawei, as well as a partnership agreement between the Council of Health Insurance and the Johns Hopkins Center.

MoUs were signed between the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health and Ascend Solutions, AlRamz Medical Company and GSK.

In addition, an attendance of more than 105,000 was confirmed over the three days of Global Health Exhibition, representing 35,000 people per day. The Exhibition also saw a 72 percent increase in international attendance from over 138 countries. It featured 1,240 exhibiting brands, four times more than last year, with more than fifty percent of those brands being international.

The future of women's healthcare was also a highlight on day three, under the heading 'Wellness and Beyond'. Sessions highlighted the under representation of women in clinical studies and research as well as significant gaps in access to screening for certain cancers. Also noted was the growing global challenge to redesign health systems to meet the mental health needs of women and the role of emerging technologies to achieve this.

"In disease prevention for women, there is not enough being done to provide cancer screening," said Dr Ritu Garg, Chief Growth & Innovation Officer, Fortis Healthcare .



"We are seeing an explosion in cancer cases worldwide. Beyond this, mental health issues are likely to reach epidemic proportions in the coming years. We require scaleable, technology-driven solutions to meet this challenge."

Looking further ahead, the Leaders' Summit considered the state of healthcare services in 2040 and how recognized health challenges today are projected to grow exponentially.

"We are looking at a world with five billion chronic disease patients in 2040, from a global population of eight billion," said Reenita Das, Partner, Senior Vice President, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Frost & Sullivan.

"In the connected age, what's needed are personalized digital tools, which support what I term the 'IKEA-ization of healthcare'. This means, a world where every individual becomes the CEO of his or her health to manage their own wellbeing, utilizing apps and wearables - turning patients into consumers.

"We are on the road to curing cancer, in the same way that we have collectively all but eradicated HIV, but other threats remain on the horizon, including new infectious diseases and 'super bugs', which will continue to proliferate around the world. Advanced technology has a role to play here too, with AI becoming ubiquitous."

The Digital Health Forum included a panel on harnessing the power of digitized data for enhanced patient care.

"In 2024, a live-stream connected King Faisal Hospital with 600 cardiac surgeons at 300 hospitals virtually, as I performed complex robotic procedures," said Prof Feras Khaliel, Consultant, Cardiac Surgery, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center.

"It was an educational tool. Surgeons were not only observing but in constant communication to ask questions. We have made advances, not only in diagnosis and treatments, but in 3D monitoring for the patient during surgery."

Global Health Exhibition Foundation Partner Lean also commented on the event:

"Lean is thrilled to be part of Saudi Arabia's groundbreaking journey in innovation towards a healthier nation," said Hisham Al-Falih, Co-founder and CEO, Lean. "We're excited to share how our cutting-edge solutions are reshaping healthcare, easing access to and powering a healthier, tech-driven future for the Kingdom."

"Cultivating the next generation of healthcare talent is a defining goal of Global Health Exhibition, and the exceptional skill and ability shown across the high number of entries to the Vision NextGen competition gives us confidence we are in safe hands," said Rachel Sturgess, Group Director, Tahaluf .

"Global Health Exhibition 2024 featured 1,240 exhibiting brands, four times more than last year, with more than fifty percent of those brands being international. The show has doubled in size, to 80,000 square meters, the size of 11 football fields."

