Wisdomtree Merger - UK Equity Income In To UK Quality Dividend Growth - De-Listing Notice

10/24/2024 4:57:19 AM
For Immediate Release 24 October 2024
WISDOMTREE ISSUER ICAV (the“ICAV”)
Re: Cancellation of Listing
The Directors of the ICAV wish to announce that they have applied to the London Stock Exchange to delist the shares of WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF (ISIN: IE00BYPGTJ26), being a Sub-Fund of the ICAV.
Application has been made for the Sub-Fund to cancel trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange. Shares of the Sub-Fund will be delisted after close of trading on 24 October 2024.
