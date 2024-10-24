عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Wisdomtree Merger - UK Equity Income In To UK Quality Dividend Growth - De-Listing Notice


10/24/2024 4:57:19 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) stock exchange ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release 24 October 2024

WISDOMTREE ISSUER ICAV (the“ICAV”)

Re: Cancellation of Listing

The Directors of the ICAV wish to announce that they have applied to the London Stock Exchange to delist the shares of WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF (ISIN: IE00BYPGTJ26), being a Sub-Fund of the ICAV.

Application has been made for the Sub-Fund to cancel trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange. Shares of the Sub-Fund will be delisted after close of trading on 24 October 2024.

Enquiries: ...


MENAFN24102024004107003653ID1108814729


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search