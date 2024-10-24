Wisdomtree Merger - UK Equity Income In To UK Quality Dividend Growth - De-Listing Notice

For Immediate Release 24 October 2024

WISDOMTREE ISSUER ICAV (the“ICAV”)

Re: Cancellation of Listing

The Directors of the ICAV wish to announce that they have applied to the London Stock Exchange to delist the shares of WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS (ISIN: IE00BYPGTJ26), being a Sub-Fund of the ICAV.

Application has been made for the Sub-Fund to cancel trading on the main for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange. Shares of the Sub-Fund will be delisted after close of trading on 24 October 2024.

