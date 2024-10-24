Candidate For CA Governor Sharifah Hardie Joins The Great Presidential Comeback Election Night Watch Party Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

November 5th Speakers

Join us for The Great Presidential Comeback event featuring special guest Sharifah Hardie, as we celebrate democracy and the 2024 election results!

- Sharifah Hardie for CA Governor 2026LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to witness history in the making at The Great Presidential Comeback event ! We are excited to announce that Sharifah Hardie , a candidate for Governor, will be a special guest at this thrilling gathering on Tuesday, November 5th, starting at 5:00 PM at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'n Waffles in Long Beach.This will make for an unforgettable evening filled with live coverage of the 2024 Presidential Election results. Walk the red carpet, cheer on your favorite candidates, and engage with fellow politics enthusiasts from both parties while enjoying a delicious dinner featuring Roscoe's iconic chicken and waffles, along with refreshing drinks.Local candidates will be around to share their campaign experiences and answer your questions. You'll also hear from Trump grassroots activists recounting their campaign stories. Plus, don't miss the chance to win a beautiful handmade TRUMP blanket in our exciting raffle!Invited speakers include:Make America Laugh Again comedian, Scott McAfee, will emcee the event. Scott has performed at various comedy shows and Republican events to great applause. His brand of comedy is politically incorrect and in your face without the usual vulgarity of the left.John Cruikshank, Mayor of PV and primary candidate for LA County District Attorney - Tim O'Reilly, current LAGOP Chair and Attorney - Jack Guerrero, Riverside County supervisor and past city council member of Cudahy - John Briscoe CD 42 - Mario Paz Senate 33 - Joshua Rodriquez AD69 - Paul Jones AD62 - Rachel Gunther, Founder of Patriot Precincts Project - Casey Carver, President of LBAR - Malcolm McGough, 2016 CA Political Director for Trump - Mike Netter, Recall Newsom and Rebuild California, and many more...We invite media representatives to cover this historic event, showcasing the enthusiasm and spirit of our community as we celebrate democracy. This is a perfect opportunity to engage with local leaders and connect with passionate citizens.Event Details:Date: Tuesday, November 5thTime: 5:00 PMLocation: Roscoe's House of Chicken 'n Waffles, 730 East Broadway At Los, Alamitos Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to be part of a vibrant community event and witness the thrill of the electoral process firsthand!Learn more about Sharifah Hardie. Be part of the change! Individuals can join the movement at .

