QCB Governor Meets With Chairman Of Jpmorgan

10/24/2024 4:50:12 AM

Governor of Qatar Central bank and Chairman of Qatar investment Authority, H E sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, met during his visit to Washington DC, US with Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase. During the meeting, they reviewed the key global financial and investment developments.

The Peninsula

