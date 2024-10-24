Canada Health And Wellness Food And Beverage Trend Study 2024: A Roadmap Between Consumers And Your Products

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada and Wellness Trend Study: A Roadmap Between Consumers and Your Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive look at shoppers and their path to wellness and healthier living. The HI trend survey is an in-depth survey of shoppers and their attitudes and behaviors around food, health, and wellness lifestyle habits. It has been conducted internationally since the year 2000 in 40 international markets.

This study is a rich baseline information resource for anyone with a need to understand consumer attitudes on managing their day-to-day health. Concerns and interests change for different consumers segments and demographic groups and over time. The data is trended allowing you to see what is growing and what is fading. No other health and wellness study covers as many countries and provides as much data.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction and Methodology

Executive Overview

Section 1: The Current State of Health and Wellness

Section 2: Communicating Nutrition and Shopping for Wellness

Section 3: Functional Foods and Beverages

Section 4: Clean Compromise: Food Science Done Right

Section 5: Ingredient Opportunities

Section 6: Plant Perceptions

Section 7: The Shift in Sustainability

Section 8: The Expanding Role of Beverages

Section 9: New Consumer Rules for Snacking

Section 10: The Future of Supplements

