United States Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Patient Quality Of Life & Information-Seeking Behaviors Insights Report 2024

This report provides a behind-the-scenes look at quality of life for those living with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML). Using detailed quantitative data, it provides insight into the condition status story - from symptoms to impact on life to information-seeking behaviors - so you can make informed, strategic decisions, identify opportunities, and understand potential challenges.

The 5-year relative survival rate for a CML patient is just under 70% and about 9,000 people are diagnosed with CML every year in the US.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) in America 2023: Quality of Life & Information-Seeking Behaviors offers a glimpse into quality of life for people living with CML. It includes selected insights for stakeholders seeking a more focused view of life impact and information-seeking behaviors.

This large-scale, patient-reported data leverages vital quantitative insights for understanding how patients seek out information, what content they're interested in, and the overall impact on life after an CML diagnosis.

What makes this report unique?

Very simply: the analyst's focus on patients. This syndicated report is one of the few studies that is based on primary research with diagnosed patients, bringing the patient voice to the forefront.

Valuable insights. Informed decisions.

This report lifts the curtain on life with CML, giving stakeholders an actionable look at the behaviors, attitudes, perceptions, needs, and experiences of people diagnosed with the condition. Data can be used to inform strategic decisions, including product communications, concept development, patient journey overlays, and forecasting inputs.

This report also addresses important questions that stakeholders may not even know to ask while offering valuable insights into must-have patient-reported data points not available anywhere else. Add-on custom data analysis opportunities are also available for an additional cost.

The analyst is a proven leader in understanding the experiences of people living with chronic health conditions. Through their portfolio of 45+ condition-specific online health communities, they reach millions of individuals, offering information, connection, and support to patients and caregivers in the U.S.

This report includes a deep-dive into:



Impact of CML on quality of life

Time since diagnosis, remission status, impact on quality of life, symptoms experienced, and what patients wish others better understood

Information-seeking behaviors Information sources used, plus topics of interest

Key questions answered in this report:



To what extent do people say CML impacts their overall quality of life?

What percentage of patients have received 3+ courses of treatment?

What do patients wish others understood about CML?

What are the top online resources people with CML use to find information?

What kinds of CML content and information do patients search for? What percentage of patients search for information on treatment options?

Methodology



The report consists of:



A 20-minute online quantitative survey Qualitative patient insights from open-ended responses

Additional details:



Fielded: January 16, 2023 to April 14, 2023

Convenience sample of 91 respondents diagnosed with CML Respondents are age 18+, living in the U.S., and are recruited from proprietary online health communities and recruiting partners

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Respondent Demographic Highlights

Condition Status and Quality of Life



CML Diagnosis and Remission

Symptoms Experienced

Impact on Quality of Life Qualitative Patient Insights

Information-Seeking Behaviors



Resources Used to Manage Health Types of Content/Information Sought

Appendix with Associated Data Charts and Distributions

