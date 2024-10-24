Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Analysis And Forecast, 2029: Total Industry Revenues To Reach $34.9 Billion Due To Growing Adoption Among Cdmos & Cmos

The growth of the single-use bioprocessing market has been significantly driven by its increasing adoption among Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs). These organizations play a crucial role in the biopharmaceutical industry by offering specialized services to companies looking to outsource their drug development and manufacturing processes. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the single-use bioprocessing market in the coming years.



The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share, by end user, in 2023

In 2023, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share by end user in the global single-use bioprocessing market. Single-use equipment decreases cross-product/batch contamination risks, increases product integrity, reduces downtime, lowers cleaning costs, decreases facility setup expenses, provides a smaller manufacturing footprint, and improves facility flexibility and adaptability. These advantages drive the adoption of single-use bioprocessing products by pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies.

The widespread use of single-use bioprocessing equipment and consumables in established and developed markets, such as North America and Europe, has supported market growth.

The US will continue to dominate the single-use bioprocessing market during the forecast period of 2024-2029

The US is the world's largest biopharmaceutical market and a leader in biopharmaceutical research/investments. The demand for single-use bioprocessing products is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing focus on biopharmaceuticals, and the need for safe & high-quality products in the healthcare industry. The nation has a highly advanced market in terms of R&D due to the presence of better infrastructure, government support, and private funding. This helps develop innovative and advanced technologies for research.

Pharmaceutical companies in the US are actively participating in the development of biologics and biosimilars and increasingly utilizing single-use bioprocessing, which offers less turnaround time, has low installation costs, and is energy-efficient. These factors are supporting the growth of the single-use bioprocessing market in the country.

