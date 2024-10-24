Egyptian President Sees BRICS As A Breakthrough For Member Interests

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) KAZAN - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has said he sees the BRICS group as a breakthrough in advancing the interests of all its members, particularly in trade.

Al-Sisi made the remarks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.

“We see also the breakthrough that BRICS achieves in the interests of all its members regardless of any pressures, particularly in trade relations. Especially between Egypt and Russia,” al-Sisi said.

Al-Sisi also expressed Egypt's appreciation for Russia's support for its accession to BRICS. He also praised the dynamic development of relations between Cairo and Moscow, specifically highlighting the construction of a nuclear power plant and the establishment of a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal area.

Putin echoed this sentiment, highlighting Russia's interest in developing cooperation with Egypt.“We pay special attention to expanding friendly ties with Egypt, Russia's long-standing and reliable partner,” the Russian president emphasised.