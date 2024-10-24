Ministry Of Finance Participates In US-Qatar Business Council Reception

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A delegation from the of Finance participated in the reception of the US-Qatar Business Council (USQBC), on the sidelines of the 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Group (WBG), taking place between Oct. 21-26 in Washington, DC.

HE of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari headed the Ministry's delegation to attend the reception.

In his speech, HE Minister of Finance emphasized the strength of Qatari-American relations, saying "it is clear that the relationship between Qatar and the US is more vital than ever. I am confident that with collaboration in economic development, we can continue to develop private sector engagement and build on a successful future together."

A number of CEOs and directors of leading banks and financial institutions attended the reception.

The reception organized by the Council provides an opportunity for exchanging views and engaging in multilateral economic discussions between senior bank officials and decision-makers.

MENAFN24102024000067011011ID1108814436