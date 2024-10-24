3 Lebanese Soldiers, Including Officer Killed By Israeli Fire

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Lebanese announced Thursday the killing of three Lebanese soldiers, including an officer, by Israeli fire in southern Lebanon.

A statement issued by the Lebanese army said that the Israeli entity targeted its personnel on the outskirts of the village of Yater in Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, while carrying out an evacuation operation for the wounded, which led to the killing of three, including an officer.

Since Sept. 23, the Israeli entity has escalated its raids on towns in southern and eastern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut, before announcing the start of a ground incursion at the end of the same month.

