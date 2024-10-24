Spain's Digital Nomad Visa Calls To Many Global Remote Workers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The recently introduced Digital Nomad Visa is an attractive option for international professionals to live and work remotely in Spain. It has varying requirements based on bilateral agreements, which should be taken into account according to international law firm Klev&Vera.



BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital nomads, lucky professionals with flexible jobs that allow them to work from anywhere in the world, are increasingly choosing Spain as their base. The Digital Nomad Visa (DNV), introduced as part of Spain's new Start-ups Law in December 2022, has become a popular tool for relocating to Spain from various countries.

"There are 2 main categories of professionals eligible for the DNV: employees on a foreign company's payroll, or self-employed professionals working for international clients", Anna Klevtsova, Managing Partner of Klev&Vera, said.

The visa allows non-EU professionals working remotely for companies outside Spain to legally live and work in the country while keeping their salaries abroad. However, the requirements can vary depending on the applicant's country of origin.

Some countries, like the UK, have a bilateral Social Security Agreement with Spain which will cover the relocation of remote employees. "This means UK employees can keep their UK payroll employment and work remotely from Spain with minimal changes for their British employers", Xènia Rigola, immigration lawyer of Klev&Vera, commented.

On the other hand, countries like the USA or Australia do not have these agreements in place. Therefore, employees from these countries must have their employing company registered in Spain to comply with local regulations.

One of the many benefits of the DNV is the potential tax advantage. Eligible individuals may qualify for the 'Beckham Law', which offers tax incentives for foreigners working in Spain. "Additionally, there's a possibility of paying reduced income tax as a non-resident if certain conditions are met", Anna Klevtsova said.

Even though the DNV application process requires a comprehensive list of documents, it is one of the fastest immigration procedures in Spain. Visa applications through the Spanish Consulates in the UK take 10 working days, and residence permits through the International Mobility Office in Madrid take 20 working days, making it an efficient option for those looking to relocate quickly.

"The Digital Nomad Visa initially allows stays of up to one year. However, for those wishing to extend their stay, it's possible to apply for a Digital Nomad Residence Permit, which is initially issued for three years and can extend the stay up to five years", Xènia Rigola commented.



Klev&Vera International Law Firm, a Spanish-based legal boutique specializing in assisting international clients, offers support for DNV applications, including guidance on the specific requirements for different countries. More information on the Digital Nomad Visa can be found on their website at .

SOURCE Klev&Vera International Law Firm

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED