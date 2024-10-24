Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation To Q3 2024 Conference Call
10/24/2024 4:01:19 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, Norway, 24 October 2024
Vistin Pharma ASA will release its third quarter and YTD 2024 results on Thursday 31st of October 2024. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at the same day; Thursday 31st of October at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.
The conference call will be held in English.
The third quarter conference call will be available via web and Audio through the following access points:
Webcast:
Telephone conference (online registration):
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
...
About Vistin Pharma |
Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
