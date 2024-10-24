Correction: AKVA Group ASA: Invitation – Presentation Of The Q3 2024 Financial Results
Date
10/24/2024 3:57:59 AM
AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q3 2024 financial results, which will take place as follows:
Time: Thursday November 7th, 2024, at 10:00 CET.
Webcast:
A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.
The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.
Dated: 24 October 2024
AKVA group ASA
Web:
CONTACTS:
| Knut Nesse
| Chief Executive Officer
| Phone:
| +47 51 77 85 00
| Mobile:
| +47 91 37 62 20
| E-mail:
| ...
| Ronny Meinkøhn
| Chief Financial Officer
| Phone:
| +47 51 77 85 00
| Mobile:
| +47 98 20 67 76
| E-mail:
| ...
