DHA Gummies Market Size, Current And Future Trends, Growth Opportunities And Industry Forecast

Allied Research published a report, titled, "Global DHA Gummies Market Size by Source (Fish Oil, Algal Oil and Others), by Flavor (Fruit flavors and Others), End User (Kids, Adults and Pregnant Women): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034". According to the report, the DHA gummies market was valued at $453.4 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $681.0 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2034.



The growth of the DHA gummies market is driven by rising awareness of DHA's benefits for brain health, particularly in children and pregnant women. Consumers seek convenient supplements, and DHA gummies offer an easy-to-administer option. Preference for natural ingredients and cleaner labels fuels the market, alongside the expansion of the nutraceutical industry and targeted marketing efforts. Continuous product innovation, retail accessibility, and regulatory support further boost sales. Moreover, changing lifestyles, with diets often lacking essential nutrients, prompt individuals to turn to supplements. Research supporting DHA's cognitive benefits solidifies consumer confidence, making DHA gummies an increasingly popular choice for proactive health management.



Segment Highlights



The demand for fish oil is driven by several factors. Fish oil is one of the richest natural sources of DHA, making it highly effective in delivering the essential omega-3 fatty acid to consumers. Additionally, fish oil is well-established and widely recognized for its health benefits, particularly in supporting heart health and cognitive function. This established reputation contributes to consumer trust and preference for fish oil-based DHA gummies. Furthermore, fish oil offers a cost-effective and readily available source of DHA compared to alternative sources such as algae oil. Its widespread availability in the market ensures accessibility for consumers across various demographic segments. Moreover, fish oil has a mild taste and odor compared to other sources, making it more palatable for consumption in gummy form.



The demand for fruit flavors is influenced by multiple factors. Fruit flavors appeal to a broad consumer base, including children and adults, due to their naturally sweet and enjoyable taste profiles. Moreover, fruit flavors such as strawberry, orange, and mixed berry are universally liked and provide a pleasant experience when consuming DHA supplements. Fruit flavors align with the perception of health and wellness, associating DHA gummies with nutritious and wholesome ingredients. This positive connotation enhances consumer acceptance and encourages repeat purchases. Furthermore, fruit flavors offer versatility in formulation, allowing manufacturers to create diverse and appealing product ranges.



The kids section dominated the end user segment. Furthermore, there is a growing awareness among parents about the importance of DHA in supporting children's cognitive development and overall health. Consequently, parents actively seek out convenient and palatable options to ensure their children receive an adequate intake of DHA. Secondly, kids are often more receptive to gummy supplements compared to traditional pills or liquids, as gummies offer a fun and appealing format that resembles candy. Moreover, manufacturers have responded to this demand by formulating DHA gummies specifically tailored to children's tastes and nutritional needs. These gummies often feature vibrant colors, playful shapes, and familiar fruit flavors that appeal to younger consumers. Furthermore, marketing efforts targeting parents emphasize the benefits of DHA supplementation for children's learning and development, further driving demand within the kid's segment.



Regional Outlook



A high level of health consciousness is there among consumers in North America, driving demand for supplements that support overall well-being, including brain health. Moreover, the region has a well-established nutraceutical industry with a strong focus on innovation and product development, leading to the introduction of a wide variety of DHA gummy formulations tailored to different consumer preferences and needs. North America boasts a robust retail infrastructure, including pharmacies, health food stores, and online platforms, which ensures widespread availability and accessibility of DHA gummy products to consumers across diverse demographic segments. Furthermore, the region is characterized by a culture of convenience, and DHA gummies offer an easy-to-administer option for supplementing essential nutrients like DHA.



Players: -



Nordic Naturals

SmartyPants Vitamins

Nature Sure

NOW Foods

Rainbow Light

Zahler

Viva Naturals

Hero Nutritionals

Ora Organic

Swisse Wellness



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global DHA gummies market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.



Recent Development:



In July 2022, Nature Sure, a company known for its hair oils, massage oils, face oils and natural supplements, launched chewable health gummies. These gummies are fortified with powerful ingredients including curcumin, omega-3, blueberry, elderberry, pomegranate, vinegar, folic acid, zinc, and other ingredients to expand its product offerings.

In July 2022, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., a diversified fully integrated health, and wellness company, launched a new plant-based, forest remedy with multi omega 3-6-9 gummies and soft gels.



