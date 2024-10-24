Pierre Fabre Announce 1St Patient Dosed In Phase I/II Of PFL-002/VERT-002, A Targeted Therapy In NSCLC With MET Alterations
Date
10/24/2024 3:39:28 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Pierre Fabre Laboratories Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase I/II Clinical Trial of PFL-002/VERT-002, an Innovative Targeted Therapy Intended to Treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with MET Alterations
PFL-002/VERT-002 is
a monoclonal antibody with a novel and differentiated mechanism of action, acting as a degrader of c-MET, with the potential to be a best-in-class treatment for cancer driven by MET alterations
CASTRES, France, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierre
Fabre Laboratories announced today that the first patient has been dosed with PFL-002/VERT-002, a monoclonal antibody acting as a degrader of c-MET, in a phase I/II first-in-human dose-escalation, dose-optimization and dose-expansion trial, for patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) harbouring MET alterations.
Continue Reading
View PDF
Pierre Fabre Laboratories Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase I/II Clinical Trial
of PFL-002/VERT-002, an Innovative Targeted Therapy Intended to Treat NonSmall Cell Lung Cancer with MET Alterations
The PFL-002/VERT-002 phase I/II trial is an open label, multi-centre study that aims to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary clinical efficacy of PFL-002/VERT-002, as a monotherapy for patients with MET-dependent tumors, including those emerging with acquired resistance to other treatments.
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most prevalent form of lung cancer, accounting for approximately 85% of newly diagnosed lung cancer cases, and MET, also known as hepatocyte growth factor receptor (HGFR), is an oncogene driver in subsets of patients suffering from NSCLC.1-4
MET exon 14 skipping mutation and MET amplification are found as primary oncogenic drivers and MET amplification as a resistance mechanism to selected targeted therapies.
"PFL-002/VERT-002 targets a clinically validated oncogenic driver with a unique and differentiated mechanism of action, triggering the degradation of the c-MET oncogene. Thus, it provides the opportunity to test a novel therapeutic approach for patients with MET driven tumors. We are looking forward to collaborating with the investigators participating in the first-in-human trial to assess the safety and efficacy of this new agent."
said
Francesco Hofmann, Head of Research and Development for Medical Care at Pierre Fabre Laboratories.
Contact: [email protected]
PDF -
Logo -
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN24102024003732001241ID1108814375
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.