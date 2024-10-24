Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation To Third Quarter 2024 Results
Date
10/24/2024 3:39:27 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
OSLO, Norway, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites ASA's third quarter 2024 results will be released on 7 November 2024 at 07:00 am
CET.
Knut Flakk, Chair of the Board and David Bandele, CFO will present the results at 08:30 am the same morning.
The presentation will be held in the Auditorium at Hexagon's location in Oslo, Haakon VIIs gate 2, on the lower level. It will also be broadcasted live via:
#!/hegnarmedia/20241107_3
For further information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47
920 91
483 | [email protected]
About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at
and follow @HexagonASA on X and LinkedIn.
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4055508
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN24102024003732001241ID1108814371
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.