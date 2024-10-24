(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tesla, led by Elon Musk, reported a net of $2.17 billion for the third quarter of 2024. This marks a 17% increase compared to the same period in 2023, exceeding investor expectations. Following the report, Tesla's stock price surged by 12%.



From July to September, Tesla's total revenue reached $25.2 billion, reflecting an 8% growth compared to the previous year. The per diluted share rose from $0.53 in 2023 to $0.62, and when excluding tax charges, it was $0.72.



Tesla also saw a 29% increase in revenu from other products, totaling $2.8 billion. The energy generation and storage segment grew by 52%, accounting for 2.4% of total revenue.







The company delivered 462,890 vehicles in the third quarter of 2024, a 6% increase from the previous year's third quarter deliveries of 435,059 cars. This contributed an additional $20.2 billion to Tesla's revenue, marking a 2% annual growth.



In a statement to shareholders, Tesla announced plans to continue expanding electric vehicle production through 2025, with more affordable models being introduced to the market. The company also emphasized its commitment to artificial intelligence development.



Despite macroeconomic challenges and reduced market investments in electric vehicles, Tesla remains focused on expanding its product lineup, reducing costs, and making critical investments in AI and production capacity. The company believes these efforts will enable it to capitalize on ongoing transitions in the transportation and energy sectors.



Tesla's Impressive Third Quarter: Surpassing Expectations and Driving Growth

