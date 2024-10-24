Virus Safety Testing Services Market Size, Share And Growth Report, 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Virus Safety Testing Services refer to procedures and assessments to determine the safety of biological products containing viruses, such as vaccines, medications, and other biopharmaceuticals. This evaluation is intended to determine the potential hazards of using these biological products. These services seek to ensure that the products are free of viruses that could infect humans or animals or cause other adverse effects. Virus safety testing aims to identify the presence and infectivity of known viruses and any unidentified or incidental viruses that may have contaminated the biological product during its creation, production, or handling. This can occur during product design, production, or handling.

To ensure the health and safety of patients using the products and to satisfy the regulatory requirements of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and any other applicable organizations, it is essential to conduct these tests. Most of the time, the safety testing services for viruses consist of a battery of exhaustive laboratory examinations performed by trained professionals.

Market Dynamics Market Growth of Commercialized Biologics Over Five Years Drives the Global Market

Innovative treatment options made possible by biologics have transformed the care of tens of thousands of patients around the globe. Biologics have surpassed small-molecule pharmaceuticals in the last five years as the highest growth rate of therapeutic compounds. There are presently more than 350 commercially licensed biologics in the biopharmaceutical market. The United States and Europe currently hold a monopoly on the market for biologics. The market for biologics is expanding most rapidly in Asia-Pacific. The region's rapid development is largely attributable to the expanding biopharmaceutical industry in Japan, China, South Korea, and India.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, diabetes mellitus, and nephrological diseases has substantially impacted the biologics market's development. In addition, the expanding senior population in key markets and the rise in healthcare expenditure have created a favorable environment for expansion. Since their introduction, well-known biologics such as Humira, Epogen, Enbrel, and Avastin have experienced phenomenal growth.

Potential Markets in the Asia-Pacific Region Creates Tremendous Opportunities

In recent years, the biopharmaceutical industry in major economies in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, China, South Korea, and India, has expanded significantly. The company's successful expansion in these nations is attributable to the continued support the respective governments of these nations have provided. Increasing private investments to extend biologic manufacturing capabilities in these countries are also anticipated to contribute to market expansion. This expansion is anticipated as a direct consequence of these expenditures.

Due to the expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry in these countries, demand for contract research organizations (CROs) that provide services for developing effective and cost-effective biologics has increased. The lucrative potential in these economies would facilitate market expansion, which emerging and established viral safety-testing service providers can exploit by offering cheaper testing services to gain a competitive advantage. This is because both new and established service providers can capitalize on lucrative opportunities in these economies.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global virus safety testing services market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period. The global market for virus safety testing services was dominated by North America, which had a significant share of the overall market. It is mostly due to the presence of a mature biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, which has resulted in a significant increase in the demand for virus safety testing services in the region, which accounts for the majority of this market's big share. Significant research and development initiatives and the increased public-private investments in developing innovative gene therapies, regenerative medicines, vaccines, and plasma proteins have further spurred the need for viral safety testing services. This has led to the rapid expansion of the market.

In addition, biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing their research and development (R&D), medication development, and manufacturing activities to reduce overhead costs and boost profit margins. It is anticipated that the fast acceptance of services provided by CROs in the region will continue to provide a good environment for expanding the viral safety testing services market.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period. The fact that Europe held the second-largest share may have to do with the increase in government efforts that promote awareness about the necessity of virus safety testing in biological items. It is anticipated that the presence of large healthcare organizations like the EMA, which are attempting to protect patient safety and enforce substantial viral safety standards, will increase the utilization of virus safety testing services. These organizations are already working to improve patient safety.

Additionally, these agencies can develop strict guidelines and recommendations, which have the potential to improve the incorporation of viral safety testing and provide a considerable boost to the sector as a whole. For instance, it has been hypothesized that the European Medical Device Directives significantly influence the implementation of distinctly defined obligatory legislation to fulfill ever-increasing safety requirements. This, in turn, corresponds to an increased level of biological safety and adds to the overall expansion of the industry in the region.

Key Highlights



The global virus safety testing Services market was valued at USD 539.6 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 2,216.89 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.00% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the test type, the global virus safety testing services market is bifurcated into adventitious virus tests, antibody production tests, retrovirus tests, and specific virus tests.

The adventitious virus testssegment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global virus safety testing services market is bifurcated into vaccines, plasma proteins, antibodies, gene therapy, and regenerative medicine.

The antibody segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 13.84% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global virus safety testing services market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.Eurofins ScientificSGS SAMerck KGaASartorius Stedim BioOutsource LimitedWuXi BiologicsViSpot Co., Ltd.Syngene International Ltd.Laboratory Corporation of America HoldingsCreative BiogeneAsahi Kasei CorporationTexcell Recent Developments

Recent Developments



April 2022 - WuXi Biologics awarded the bioprocessing excellence in viral clearance and safety accolade for the second time at the Asia Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards (ABEA) event. January 2022 - Texcell announced the expansion of its facility in the U.S. to increase capabilities for all their service lines, including customized R&D cell culture, GLP viral clearance studies, and select GMP assay capabilities for viral safety testing.

Segmentation

By Test TypeAdventitious Virus TestsAntibody Production TestsRetrovirus TestsSpecific Virus TestsBy ApplicationsVaccinesPlasma ProteinsAntibodyGene TherapyRegenerative Medicine