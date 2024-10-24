عربي


Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Zambia On Nat'l Day


10/24/2024 3:11:17 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Thursday sent a cable to President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's National Day, wishing him good health. (pickup previous)
