Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Zambia On Nat'l Day
Date
10/24/2024 3:11:17 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Thursday sent a cable to President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's National Day, wishing him good health. (pickup previous)
aai
MENAFN24102024000071011013ID1108814316
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.