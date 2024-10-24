Heavy Rain Likely In North Coastal Andhra Pradesh Under Impact Of 'Dana'

(MENAFN- IANS) Visakhapatnam, Oct 24 (IANS) Scattered heavy rain was likely in north coastal Andhra Pradesh under the impact of the severe cyclonic storm 'Dana' in the Bay of Bengal, officials said.

Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has advised people to be on alert in view of strong winds and take necessary precautions.

The weather in north coastal Andhra has become cloudy due to the severe cyclonic storm.

Gusty winds were blowing along coastal areas of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

As the sea condition was likely to be rough due to severe cyclonic storm, APSDMA officials have also asked fishermen not the venture into the sea.

The second danger signal has been hoisted at Krishnapatnam, Machilipatnam, Kakinada, Gangavaram, Visakhapatnam, Kalingapatnam and Nizampatnam ports.

The Met officials have said that residents of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema should prepare for isolated thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning. Heavy rainfall was likely in isolated areas across north-coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, along with thunderstorm activity.

'Dana' over northwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of October 24, over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 210 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 240 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 310 km south of Sagar Island (West Bengal), said a bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during mid-night of 24th to the morning of 25th October 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph," said the bulletin.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Odisha and West Bengal, prompting the authorities to accelerate disaster preparedness efforts.

The Railways have announced the cancellation of around 350 train services.