عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ambassador To Burundi Presents Credentials

Ambassador To Burundi Presents Credentials


10/24/2024 2:16:58 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Bujumbura: President of Burundi H E Evariste Ndayishimiye received the credentials of H E Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Qatar (Non-resident) to Burundi.
The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Amir H H sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the President of Burundi, and His Highness's wishes of good health and happiness for His Excellency, and further progress and prosperity for the people and government of Burundi.
For his part, the President of Burundi entrusted the Ambassador with his greetings to H H the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued development and progress.

MENAFN24102024000063011010ID1108814228


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search