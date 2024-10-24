Ambassador To Burundi Presents Credentials
Date
10/24/2024 2:16:58 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Bujumbura: President of Burundi H E Evariste Ndayishimiye received the credentials of H E Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Qatar (Non-resident) to Burundi.
The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Amir H H sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the President of Burundi, and His Highness's wishes of good health and happiness for His Excellency, and further progress and prosperity for the people and government of Burundi.
For his part, the President of Burundi entrusted the Ambassador with his greetings to H H the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued development and progress.
MENAFN24102024000063011010ID1108814228
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.