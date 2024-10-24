Ambassador To Burundi Presents Credentials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Bujumbura: President of Burundi H E Evariste Ndayishimiye received the credentials of H E Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Qatar (Non-resident) to Burundi.

The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the President of Burundi, and His Highness's wishes of good and happiness for His Excellency, and further progress and prosperity for the people and of Burundi.

For his part, the President of Burundi entrusted the Ambassador with his greetings to H H the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued development and progress.

