UNHCR Representative Lauds Qatar's Humanitarian Role In Afghanistan

Doha: Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal, has commended Qatar's leading role in addressing humanitarian and crises in Afghanistan, particularly in facilitating humanitarian aid delivery and supporting education.

Speaking to QNA, Arafat Jamal said Qatar has proven its capacity for effective diplomacy, which was demonstrated by its positive role in critical issues such as girls' education and the facilitation of humanitarian aid delivery. He stated that UNHCR is pleased with this role, looking forward to further cooperation.

Jamal emphasised that the biggest challenge facing Afghanistan is managing the return of refugees from Pakistan and Iran. He noted that after decades of war and climate shocks, Afghanistan has experienced peace for the last three years, and now it requires the organised return of refugees to ensure their contribution to stability.

In this context, the UNHCR representative explained that despite the challenges and difficulties related to policies restricting education for women, the UNHCR focuses on providing support to the population effectively, especially in difficult environments, and works under tight security conditions in light of the security and logistical challenges despite the current relative peace, and it faces great difficulty in reaching some mountainous areas, but it does its utmost to reach those in need.

Addressing the issue of girls' education, Jamal stressed its urgency, stating that denying girls education beyond the age of 11 poses a great risk to the country's present and future. Education is essential to protect them from early marriage and to ensure their participation in economic development.

Jamal also emphasized the importance of international support in facilitating the return of refugees, appreciating Pakistan and Iran's hosting of refugees, stressing the importance of their organized return to contribute to Afghanistan's stability.

He explained that UNHCR is currently working on a program in 15 provinces in Afghanistan, titled“Beacons of Hope,” aimed at creating environments where returnees have access to education, healthcare, and employment, making these areas engines of economic growth.

In conclusion, Jamal expressed his gratitude to Qatar for its continued efforts in facilitating dialogue between different parties. He thanked the State of Qatar for its relentless role in keeping communication channels open, adding that it's crucial to maintain these channels to ensure Afghanistan's stability and provide aid to those in need.