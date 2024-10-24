Qatar Foundation Signs Agreement To Expand School Network

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation has signed an agreement aiming to create a school that blends Qatari heritage with academic excellence, complementing the existing Tariq Bin Ziad School and expanding the educational services it provides to include children up to the age of 18.

The agreement was signed with two local companies, Al Asmakh Development and Khaled Bin Nasser Hamad Al Thani Group Holding, to construct the Tariq Bin Ziad Preparatory and Secondary in Education City.

The two new buildings consist of separate facilities for boys and girls, each featuring classrooms, art studios, sports halls, playgrounds, and science labs. These facilities will help create a comprehensive and functional environment that supports both students and teaching staff.



Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalid Nasser Hamad Al Thani, the Chairman of KBN Group Holding, said:“In collaboration with Qatar Foundation, we are privileged to contribute to the advancement of education in Qatar by playing a key role in the construction of Tariq Bin Ziad School. This partnership reflects our steadfast dedication to building a world-class educational infrastructure that empowers future generations.

“By investing in education, we are investing in the future of our nation, equipping our students with the facilities, knowledge, and skills they need to succeed in facing the challenges of the modern era and contributing to the development of our society, both locally and globally,” Al Thani added.

Abeer Al Khalifa, President of Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education, said:“The expansion of Tariq Bin Ziyad School, which has long nurtured many of the nation's leaders, represents a significant milestone in Qatar Foundation's journey to building a distinguished knowledge-based society. Through this expansion, which includes the addition of a preparatory and secondary schools, we aim to solidify the school's position as a leading educational institution that combines academic excellence with a deep connection to Qatar's national identity.

“This expansion will open new opportunities for a larger number of students to benefit from our innovative educational programs, which focus on developing critical thinking and creativity while fostering national pride. This step is part of our vision to prepare a generation of qualified leaders who will contribute to driving progress in Qatar.

“Our partnership with two national companies reaffirms our belief in the power of public-private collaboration. This partnership not only ensures the school is built to the highest standards, but also contributes to enhancing community engagement and shared responsibility in fostering positive change and creating a sustainable learning environment for future generations,” Al Khalifa said.

Dr. Maha Al Romaihi, Director of Tariq Bin Ziad School, said:“We are thrilled to embark on this transformational journey with our new partners to create a world-class campus that not only meets the highest international standards but also honors the rich heritage and legacy of Tariq Bin Ziad School.