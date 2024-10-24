7X showcases logistics and financial solutions at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)

Dubai, UAE, 23 October 2024

7X, a leading enabler of trade, transport and logistics, is participating at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2024, as a diamond sponsor, demonstrating the latest developments in the UAE’s logistics and financial services sectors, and highlighting the country’s digital progress in diverse domains.



7X is leveraging its participation in the exhibition to showcase its latest services and technology-based products in trade, transport, and logistics designed to serve both individuals and businesses in the UAE and beyond. This reflects its commitment to driving innovation and contributing to the region’s digital transformation. Additionally, 7X is actively exploring opportunities for collaboration and market expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its subsidiaries – including Emirates Post, 7X’s postal arm; EMX, 7X’s logistics arm; the Electronic Document Centre (EDC), a leader in customer service digital transformation; and FINTX, the financial services arm encompassing Wall Street Exchange and Instant Cash under its umbrella.



At Seamless, the Group’s leadership, including Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X, are actively engaging in panel discussions and dialogues on various topics, which is being held from October 22 to 24, 2024, under the theme ‘The Future of Digital Commerce’. The topics being discussed include omnichannel strategies and cross-border partnerships, logistics and payments. These discussions are aimed at propelling digital services forward and elevating customer experiences.



Abdulla Mohammed Alashram said: “We are delighted to be participating in Seamless Saudi Arabia 2024, which sets forth an incredible opportunity for us to showcase our most recent advancements and offerings. We remain steadfast in our commitment to creating innovative solutions that support the digital economy and meet the changing needs of customers in logistics services, digital payments, e-commerce, and beyond.”



He added: “At present, the regional market’s digital infrastructure is witnessing significant progress and advancements, creating countless opportunities for cooperation and shared growth. We aim to leverage these opportunities to solidify the UAE’s position as a leading logistics and financial hub both regionally and globally. We also seek to strengthen our partnership with Saudi entities and other participating companies in the exhibition.”



Seamless Saudi Arabia is widely renowned as a leading event that explores state-of-the-art solutions and innovations in payments, fintech, retail, eCommerce, doorstep delivery, and digital marketing. This event caters to merchants, institutions, and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the digital commerce realm. Their efforts align with 7X’s mission of providing comprehensive digital solutions and fostering integration between diverse economic sectors through innovation and advanced technology.





