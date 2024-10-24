Vaisala’S Financial Information And Annual General Meeting In 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

October 24, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala's information and Annual General Meeting in 2025

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release, Half Year Financial Report and two Interim Reports during 2025 as follows:

- February 18, 2025: Financial Statement Release 2024

- April 24, 2025: Interim Report January–March 2025

- July 25, 2025: Half Year Financial Report 2025

- October 23, 2025: Interim Report January–September 2025

The Annual Report 2024 will be published at vaisala.com in the beginning of week 10.

Vaisala Corporation's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 25, 2025. The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting.

More information

Paula Liimatta

+358 9 8949 2020, ...

​​​​​Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.