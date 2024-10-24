(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, release, 24 October 2024 at 8:30 am EEST

Sampo plc's share buybacks 23 October 2024 On 23 October 2024, Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Sampo plc's share buybacks Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares* (MIC Code) - - AQEU - - CEUX - - TQEX 93,245 40.47 XHEL TOTAL 93,245 40.47

*rounded to two decimals

On 17 June 2024, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 400 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. On 16 September 2024, the Board of Directors of Sampo plc resolved to increase the share buyback programme to EUR 475 million. The programme, which started on 18 June 2024, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 9,227,711 Sampo A shares representing 1.68 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc, taking the issuance of shares on 16 September 2024 into account.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.



