TGS Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSLO, NORWAY (24 October 2024) – Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2024, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.14 per share (NOK 1.53 per share) in Q4 2024.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:



Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.14 per share (equivalent to NOK 1.53 per share)

Last trading day including right: 30 October 2024

Ex-date: 31 October 2024

Record date: 1 November 2024

Payment date: 14 November 2024 Date of approval: 23 October 2024

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit (