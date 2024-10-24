KPC: Kuwait Crude Oil Gain USD 1.52 Wed. To USD 75.19 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil gained USD 1.52 during Wednesday's trading to reach USD 75.19 per barrel compared with USD 73.67 pb the day before, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) said Thursday. Brent crude futures however dropped USD 1.08 to USD 74.96 pb and West Texas Intermediate lost 97 cents to USD 70.77 pb. This followed data released by the US information administration that crude rose by 5.5 million barrels last week to 426 million barrels. (end) km

