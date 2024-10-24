In Kyiv Region, Air Defense System Targeted Enemy Drones, Explosions Were Heard

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were heard in the Kyiv region, and air defense systems were engaged against enemy drones.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration in Telegram .

“Kyiv region! The movement of enemy UAVs was recorded! Air defense forces are working in the region,” the publication says.

Residents of the region are asked not to take pictures or the work of the defenders of the sky. In addition, KOVA asks not to neglect safety rules.“Stay in shelters until the air raid is over,” the post adds.

At 00:43, the threat to the Kyiv region and the capital was reported to be over.

As Ukrinform reported, last night the Defense Forces shot down 57 Russian drones.

Photo for illustration