There Is One Enemy Ship Left In Black Sea That Does Not Carry Kalibr
Date
10/24/2024 1:10:01 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One enemy ship, which is not a cruise missile carrier, remains on alert in the Black Sea.
This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the operational information of the Ukrainian Navy as of 06:00 on 10/24/2024 on facebook .
“There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea ; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the publication says.
According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 24 missiles.
Read also:
UK to allocate about USD 155M for maritime coalition for Ukraine
During the day, 5 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: 5 vessels to the Black Sea, 2 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 6 vessels to the Sea of Azov, 3 of which moved from the Bosphorus, the Ukrainian Navy added in a statement.
As Ukrinform reported, a Russian cargo ship capsized in the Far East, killing two sailors.
Photo is illustrative
MENAFN24102024000193011044ID1108814070
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.