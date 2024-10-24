There Is One Enemy Ship Left In Black Sea That Does Not Carry Kalibr

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One enemy ship, which is not a missile carrier, remains on alert in the Black Sea.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the operational information of the Ukrainian Navy as of 06:00 on 10/24/2024 on .

“There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea ; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the publication says.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 24 missiles.

During the day, 5 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: 5 vessels to the Black Sea, 2 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 6 vessels to the Sea of Azov, 3 of which moved from the Bosphorus, the Ukrainian Navy added in a statement.

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian cargo ship capsized in the Far East, killing two sailors.

Photo is illustrative