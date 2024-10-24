Enemy Made 316 Attacks In Zaporizhzhia Region Over Last Day, Two Killed
10/24/2024 1:10:00 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the invaders struck 316 times at 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.
“Russian troops carried out 6 air strikes on Mali Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka and Levadne. 174 UAVs of various modifications attacked Stepnohirsk, Lobkove, Huliaypole, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyno, Mala Tokmachka and Levadne. 8 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka. 128 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Lobkove, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne,” he noted.
Fedorov emphasized that there were 8 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. Two men aged 40 and 73 died as a result of an enemy strike on Vasylivsky district.
As a reminder, residents of the frontline village of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region are being urged by the regional authorities to evacuate due to the constant threat of enemy shelling.
