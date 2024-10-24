AAFT Pays Tribute To Deendayal Upadhyaya At Global Literary Festival 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 8th October 2024: On the second day of the Global Literary Festival Noida 2024, members of the Deendayal Upadhyaya Forum at Marwah Studios came together to commemorate the legacy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. The event, held at the prestigious Marwah Studios in Noida City, was a part of the ongoing celebrations of literature, culture, and intellectual discussions.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, founder of Marwah Studios, addressed the gathering, reflecting on the inspiring life and teachings of Deendayal Upadhyaya. He emphasized Upadhyaya's vision for integral humanism and his dedication to the service of the nation.



Dr. Sushil Bharti, from the Broadcasting Department of Marwah Studios, also shared his thoughts, highlighting Upadhyaya's contributions to Indian philosophy and national development.



The event was graced by the presence of several distinguished personalities, adding to its significance. Among the attendees were Her Excellency Ambassador of Chad to India, Tanvi Duggal, Cultural Attaché from the Embassy of Ireland, and renowned scholars such as Prof. Dr. Sujata Sharma, author and academic.



Other notable guests included Sunil Salgia, a celebrated scriptwriter and author; Pankuj Parashar, a noted film director; Sudesh Verma, journalist and author; Dr. Partap Sehgal, renowned playwright; Prof. Dr. Umapati Dixit, Head of the Department at the Central Institute of Hindi under the Ministry of Education, Government of India; and Djimtola Kodj, First Secretary from the Embassy of Chad. Writer Jaiprakash Agrawal and Sushil Bharti, Director of Broadcasting at Marwah Studios, were also present to honor the memory of Deendayal Upadhyaya.



The event proved to be a meaningful homage to one of India's most revered thought leaders, while also serving as a platform for cultural exchange and intellectual discourse during the Global Literary Festival 2024.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT