Seoul: N. Korea Sent 3,000 Troops To Russia For War In Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- North Korea has already sent around 3,000 to Russia to support its ongoing war with Ukraine, with a total of 10,000 expected to be deployed by December, the South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) charged on Wednesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

South Korea's spy agency shared the information with lawmakers during a meeting of the parliamentary intelligence committee, according to the report.

The NIS earlier said that the North was sending to Russia in line with its decision to dispatch around 10,000 soldiers to fight alongside Russia against Ukraine, and approximately 1,500 soldiers were transported in a first batch by around last week.

"After the first batch arrived in Russia from Oct. 8-13, an additional 1,500 soldiers have been sent there," Rep. Park Sun-won of the main opposition Democratic Party told reporters, citing a report by NIS Director Cho Tae-yong.

The troops have not been deployed to a battlefield. Instead, they are stationed at military facilities in Russia and are adjusting to their new circumstances.

The soldiers are undergoing special training on how to use military equipment and fly unmanned aerial vehicles, among other things. The total number of troops joining Russia is expected to reach 10,000, including the 3,000 already deployed, it added.

As for Pyongyang's intention behind the move, the NIS believed that Pyongyang would aim to cement its military ties with Russia, seek Russian intervention in Korean Peninsula issues in emergencies, address economic hardships and modernize its armed forces.

Under the security pact, the two countries pledged to help each other in the event of aggression against either nation. (end)

