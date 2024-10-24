Minister Of Finance Meets Deputy Prime Minister Of Uzbekistan
10/24/2024 1:02:35 AM
Washington: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Jamshid Kuchkarov, on the sidelines of his participation in the 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World bank Group (WBG), taking place between Oct. 21-26 in Washington, DC.
During the meeting, a wide range of topics related to mutual interests were reviewed, especially in the economic and financial fields, as well as means to increase the scope of cooperative efforts between the two countries.
