Central Bank Of Savings Banks Finland Plc, Sp Mortgage Bank Plc & Savings Banks Group: Release Of Financial Statements For 2024 Will Be Published On 13Th Of February 2025
Date
10/24/2024 1:01:24 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Central bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, Sp Mortgage Bank Plc & Savings Banks Group
Stock Exchange Release
24th of October 2024 at 8 am (CET +1)
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc and Sp Mortgage Bank Plc will publish their Board of Directors Report and IFRS financial Statements 2024 on 13th of February 2025. Savings Banks Group will publish their Releases of Financial Statements for 2025 at the same time on 13th of February 2025. All will be published as a stock exchange release and can be also found at .
CENTRAL BANK OF SAVINGS BANKS FINLAND PLC, SP MORTGAGE BANK PLC & SAVINGS BANKS GROUP
Further information:
Kai Koskela
acting CEO
Säästöpankkiliitto osk
+358 40 549 0430
...
Sp Mortgage Bank Plc is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.
MENAFN24102024004107003653ID1108814032
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.