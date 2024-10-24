(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Central of Savings Banks Finland Plc, Sp Mortgage Bank Plc & Savings Banks Group

Stock Exchange Release

24th of October 2024 at 8 am (CET +1)

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc and Sp Mortgage Bank Plc will publish their Board of Directors Report and IFRS Statements 2024 on 13th of February 2025. Savings Banks Group will publish their Releases of Financial Statements for 2025 at the same time on 13th of February 2025. All will be published as a release and can be also found at .

CENTRAL BANK OF SAVINGS BANKS FINLAND PLC, SP MORTGAGE BANK PLC & SAVINGS BANKS GROUP

Further information:

Kai Koskela

acting CEO

Säästöpankkiliitto osk

+358 40 549 0430

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of the Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc is to ensure the liquidity and borrowing activities of the Savings Banks Group. It acquires funds and operates in the money markets and capital markets on behalf of the Group as well as manages payment transfers. The Central Bank also manages the internal balancing of the Group's liquidity.