Ukraine's Entry Into NATO Question Of Time Finland's President

Ukraine's Entry Into NATO Question Of Time Finland's President


10/24/2024 12:09:12 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finnish President Alexander Stubb is convinced that Ukraine will inevitably become a member of NATO.

As reported by Ukrinform, he stated this in an interview with DW .

"At the end of the day, Ukraine will be a member of NATO - when, we don't know, but that invitation will have to be imminent," Stubb said.

He also noted that when it comes to supporting Ukraine, Finland hears what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is asking for.

Read also: Shmyhal , Stubb discuss Finland 's military aid to Ukraine

"His message is that he needs weapons, and he needs no limits with the use of those weapons. Finland has put no limits to the weapons that Ukraine can use coming from Finland," the Finnish president said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Finland has provided Ukraine with military aid worth 2.3 billion euros since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

