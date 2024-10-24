Arshad Warsi, Meher Vij-Starrer 'Banda Singh Chaudhary' An Inspiring True Story Every Indian Must Know

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The plot of 'Banda Singh Chaudhary', inspired by true events, narrates the aftermath of the 1971 War, which led to the partition of East Pakistan, thus creating a new country in the form of Bangladesh.

Focusing on the critical phase of 1975-1984, 'Banda Singh Chaudhary' tells the love story of Arshad Warsi (playing the titular role) and Meher (Lalli) and how their lives become prey to communal violence. The movie is more than just a love story as it narrates one's fight for identity, justice, and determination to make one's own place in society. Through Banda, we see the struggle of countless individuals in the society at that time.

Talking about the direction of Abhishek Saxena, the ship's captain has managed to weave a compelling narrative and bring out the best from every technician to give a cinematic experience for the audience. With the crisp runtime of 114 minutes, the filmmaker has made sure to keep you on the edge of your seat and glued to the screens. With the intense BGM, the movie transports you to the era of that struggle and the music department, along with others, deserves brownie points.

Arshad Warsi, who has come out after a long time in the lead role, delivered a knockout performance as Banda Singh Chaudhary and made sure to imbibe the persona of the character with finesse and ease. Right from his small nuances to his grip over the language, the actor has nailed every frame as Banda. After Secret Superstar, Meher Vij again delivers a supreme performance as Lalli, who is loveable but fierce, strong-headed and bold when it comes to protecting her family. Kiara Khanna as Banda and Lalli's daughter is super cute and makes you smile every time she appears on the screen.

Shataf Figar, Shilpi Marwaha, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, and Alisha Chopra play their roles to the T. On the whole, Banda Singh Chaudhary is a must-watch for its riveting story and impeccable star performances

Director: Abhishek Saxena

Star cast: Arshad Warsi, Meher Vij, Kiara Khanna, Shataf Figar, Shilpi Marwaha, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Alisha Chopra

Where to watch: Theatres

Runtime: 114 minutes

Producers: Arbaaz Khan, Manish Mishra

Ratings: **** stars