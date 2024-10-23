Manisha Koirala Sets Fitness Goals, Says Every Drop Of Sweat Is A Step Closer To A Stronger Me

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Manisha Koirala has taken her game a notch higher as its“health first” for the actress. She says there's nothing quite like the rush a workout brings and that every drop of sweat is a step closer to becoming stronger.

Manisha took to Instagram on Thursday morning, where she shared a picture of herself along with her friends after a good workout. In the photograph, the is seen flaunting her biceps.

“There's nothing quite like the rush a workout brings! The adrenaline surges, happy hormones flood in, and the pride that comes from breaking a sweat is truly priceless. Every drop of sweat is a step closer to a stronger me. Here's to embracing the grind and celebrating every victory, big or small! #bff #gymmotivation #healthfirst,” she wrote as the caption.

On October 21, the actress shared a few pictures of herself holding her yoga mat and walking down the beach.

She wrote in the caption,“Keep moving, in whatever form it takes-be it yoga, gym, aerobics, or dance. While in Mumbai, I love practising yoga on the beach, especially in the early morning when the city is quiet, and the sea breeze energises the soul”.

“There's a deep connection with ourselves and the world around us at the beach. Everything feels bigger, brighter, and more interesting when you engage your body and mind in movement. It brings a sense of peace. #YogaOnTheBeach #MumbaiMornings #StayActive”.

On the professional front, the actress last essayed the role of a brothel madam, Mallikajaan in 'Heeramandi:The Diamond Bazaar' directed by Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The show, which tells the story of the eponymous district in British India, marked the OTT debut of Bhansali with whom Manisha worked in 'Khamoshi: The Musical'.

The show, which also stars names such as Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chaddha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharmin Segal, has been renewed for a second season, and will soon drop on Netflix.