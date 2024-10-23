Taking A Look At The Jordan Sustainable Local Development Index 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

Jordan Strategy Forum has recently released the Sustainable Local Development 2023 report for the country, trying to present a comprehensive analysis of the development levels for each Jordanian governorate, which can be useful and informative tool for policymakers and relevant bodies to take a deep look in the development levels of Jordanian governorates and guide them in implementing strategies to improve the overall development of the country. Also the report provides valuable insights into the strengths and hidden opportunities for each governorate, to make it easier to target resources and interventions more effectively.

The Index analyses the development levels for the 12 governorates based on 19 indicators across five pillars with equal wait: The Economic Activities Pillar; which assesses work environment, concentration of economic activities, and individuals and establishments productivity, the Education Pillar; which measures general education levels, school life expectancy and fair access to education, Health Pillar; which measures the absorptive capacity of the health sector, in extent of coverage and quality, Infrastructure Pillar; which measures the availability of infrastructure services such as water, sewage, roads, public transport facilities and public safety, and finally the Social Status Pillarwhich measures the individuals living conditions and their satisfaction.

At first look AT the index we notice that none of the five pillars exceed 50 per cent and six of the twelve governorates have scores below the overall average, with the health and social status receiving the highest overall rank in the 12 governorates, where the infrastructure and economic activities get the worst. This tells us that we need a real interventions to make noticeable improvement for these pillars which have a critical impact on sustainable development. Best performance in the capital Amman ranks first in three axes (infrastructure, economic activities, and social status) and Ajloun is the best performer in (education) due to its high percentage of secondary school enrollment and low illiteracy rate. In overall the governorates get the highest local development are Amman, Balqaand Aqaba, and the big issue we see the lowest are Ma'an and Mafraq the two biggest governorates in Jordan.

We need to take into consideration two main points here, first and most the gap founded between the governorates ranks in local development which are significant, as an example we can see Amman and Balqa having a difference of 23.3 points the highest rank and second one which is a big gap. Also Amman and Mafraq have a difference of 45.6 points which is the worst case in the report, presenting inequality in development distribution among governorates.

We have to highlight the importance gained by this index as it has been adopted from the government in the criteria used in determining the ceilings of Jordanian governorates' allocated budgets (public capital expenditures) within the public budget with a weight of 15 per cent of the total ceiling allocated to all governorates.

Big efforts are in fact needed to increase the governorates performance in the index - one suggestion of the interventions that can make a huge effects is to use law and law enforcement in weak area to obtain big fast action. The reports shows governorates with the best performance in (Percentage of Individuals Health insured), where the provision of health insurance for workers within the Social Security Law are being imposed.

Missing in the index was the contributions of the private sector despite the Jordan Strategy Forum's aims to consolidate the private sector's involvement in constructive dialogues on economic and social matters that concern Jordanian citizens. The index can be magnified by building collaboration and strategic partnerships between the government and private sector to enhance the Sustainable Local Development, such Policy Alignment to encourage private sector growth and investment, streamlining bureaucratic processes, ensuring a transparent and more predictable business environment, and encouraging public private partnership projects.

Investing in research and development initiatives as one of the most economic derives can also lead to new solutions that address local development challenges, besides facilitating access to finance for (SMEs) through targeting specific important sectors like loan guarantees, venture capital funds, or predesigned microfinance initiatives can stimulate entrepreneurship and business expansion, all can contribute to economic growth and overall Sustainable Local Development.