Increased Numbers Of Police Officers Planned During National Holidays In Chiriquí

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The head of the Chiriquí zone, Víctor Araúz, said that more than

700 units have been established for the different operations

that will be carried out on the parade routes that will be held in the province.

He assured that the number of police officers in commercial and residential areas will be increased during these

patriotic days. Araúz warned citizens that it is

prohibited to bring liquor, firearms, or sharp objects

to the parades.

Anyone who commits these crimes will be arrested and placed at the disposal of the competent authorities,

either for disorderly conduct or, for carrying weapons.



He added that they have held meetings with the

Ministry of Education

regarding the schedules and checkpoints for independent bands.

He also called on citizens to follow the established security measures, especially when they leave their homes.

During these dates,

traffic operations will be carried out to protect the safety of drivers

and pedestrians along the main streets leading to the places where the national holidays will be celebrated.

A meeting was recently held with the owners and employees of various restaurants in the town, as part of the

preventive and integration actions in terms of security.