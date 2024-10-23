Increased Numbers Of Police Officers Planned During National Holidays In Chiriquí

Increased Numbers Of Police Officers Planned During National Holidays In Chiriquí
The head of the Chiriquí Police zone, Víctor Araúz, said that more than
700 units have been established for the different operations
that will be carried out on the parade routes that will be held in the province.
He assured that the number of police officers in commercial and residential areas will be increased during these
patriotic days. Araúz warned citizens that it is
prohibited to bring liquor, firearms, or sharp objects
to the parades.
Anyone who commits these crimes will be arrested and placed at the disposal of the competent authorities,
either for disorderly conduct or, for carrying weapons.
He added that they have held meetings with the
Ministry of Education
regarding the schedules and checkpoints for independent bands.
He also called on citizens to follow the established security measures, especially when they leave their homes.
During these dates,
traffic operations will be carried out to protect the safety of drivers
and pedestrians along the main streets leading to the places where the national holidays will be celebrated.
A meeting was recently held with the owners and employees of various restaurants in the town, as part of the
preventive and integration actions in terms of security.
